GENEVA Oct 25 Delays on exports of Nigeria's Forcados crude oil have been extended from five to 10 days after damage to pipelines caused by suspected oil theft, trade sources said on Thursday.

Royal Dutch Shell on Monday said it had declared force majeure on the grade and on Bonny crudes, two of the larger grades pumped by Africa's top producer.

A crude tanker due to load at the Forcados terminal on 14 October was still in the vicinity of the terminal on Thursday, according to AIS Live ship tracking data.

One of the trade sources said that another tanker due to load at Forcados in the last few days had been pushed into early November.

Nigeria had lost at least of fifth of its oil output in recent weeks due to severe flooding and oil theft, government oil officials said earlier this week.

In a further sign of uncertainty about future loadings, a loading programme for Forcados in December has not yet been released. Shipping lists for all other grades have emerged, barring the small Oyo stream, and exports are due to be 1.88 million barrels per day. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jason Neely)