GENEVA Nov 9 Italian oil firm Eni said
it had declared force majeure on Brass River oil loadings from
Nigeria due to floods, in a sign the African country's export
problems are worsening.
"I can confirm the force majeure, and the reason is the
persistent flooding," an ENI spokesman said, when queried about
information from a trade source.
He said he could not provide an end date for the force
majeure, a clause that allows a company to suspend contractual
obligations in the face of unexpected events.
The trade source said the loading delays were eight to 10
days.
Nigeria's worst floods in 50 years, combined with oil theft,
prompted Royal Dutch Shell to declare force majeure on two other
large Nigerian oil streams, Bonny Light and Forcados, in late
October.
A second trade source said on Friday that loading delays on
Nigeria's benchmark Qua Iboe grade also have lengthened to seven
to nine days from two to three days earlier this month.
The Eni force majeure came after an official at the Nigerian
Department of Petroleum Resources had said earlier this week
that flooding was no longer affecting output.
