* Petroleum bill reforms fiscal terms, state oil company
* Majors have complained about higher government revenues
ABUJA Dec 4 Nigeria's oil minister urged
foreign majors on Tuesday to accept higher government revenues
from crude production outlined in a draft oil bill being debated
in parliament.
Speaking at an economic summit in Abuja, Diezani
Alison-Madueke said fiscal reforms in the proposed Petroleum
Industry Bill (PIB), if passed, would be the most comprehensive
in four decades.
She described the increased government take from oil
revenues in the PIB as small and said they were fair, given
sustained higher oil prices.
"Nigeria is not alone in the tightening of fiscal terms,"
she said. "The goal has always been to find a fair balance
between the government and the contractors' shares."
President Goodluck Jonathan presented the bill to parliament
in August and it is still being discussed.
Oil majors have cried out about proposed tax terms in the
bill, with Shell and ExxonMobil saying they
would make exploration deep offshore, which is the key to
growing Nigeria's reserves, non-viable.
Nigeria's tax and royalties regimes are complex and often
highly secretive. Little is known about existing terms on
offshore contracts, but oil majors say the PIB has worse terms
than existing ones.
"The government is not in the business of oil and gas to
make a loss for the country. At the same time, the intent is to
remain competitive to attract investment," Alison-Madueke told
delegates at the conference.
She has said after the changes were made in the PIB,
Nigeria's "government take" on offshore projects would be around
73 percent, lower than in rival producers Angola, Norway and
Indonesia.
Nigeria is Africa's biggest oil producer, exporting around 2
million barrels per day (bpd) and it also holds the world's
ninth largest gas reserves, but years of uncertainty over the
fiscal terms of the PIB has discouraged investment.
"The PIB has been 12 years in the making. If it was such an
easy bill, it would have been hashed out a long time ago,"
Alison-Madueke said.
"I don't think any position you take on a bill such as this
could be perfect ... but I think we did a fairly equitable job."
The PIB's comprehensive nature -- comprising everything
including fiscal terms, reform of the state oil company,
penalties for environmental infractions and funds for
communities living on oil fields -- is partly why it has been so
hard to agree on.
In a speech, the head of local operator Seplat Petroleum
suggested the fiscal regime be hived off from the rest of the
bill and quickly passed, to end uncertainty holding back
billions of dollars of investment.
Alison-Madueke said this had been considered and rejected in
the drafting of the bill, which would remain comprehensive.