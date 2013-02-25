* U.S. oil, gas imports from Nigeria are tailing off
* African rivals boosting supplies, tempting oil majors
* Stalled oil bill, insecurity, corruption hamper progress
By Joe Brock
ABUJA, Feb 25 Nigeria will earn less for its oil
and struggle to replace reserves unless it can end years of
industry stagnation, at a time its biggest customer is becoming
self-sufficient and African rivals are boosting supplies.
A domestic energy boom in the United States has already
sharply cut demand for Nigerian oil, while legal uncertainty,
political wrangling, corruption and insecurity plague an oil
industry which is still Africa's biggest.
In addition, rivals on the continent - both East and West -
are fast catching up, and hungry for returns to boost their
smaller economies they are tempting foreign oil and gas
companies with better terms and fewer bottlenecks than Nigeria.
"Nigeria has multiple problems in its oil game - it has
failed to meet reserve growth and production targets for many
years ... while competition grows worldwide," said Duncan
Clarke, Head of African oil experts Global Pacific & Partners.
"High crude prices have shielded Nigeria of late - but this
may not last forever, and its reputation as the proverbial
Land-of-No-Tomorrow continues."
With oil accounting for around 80 percent of government
revenue and 95 percent of foreign exchange reserves, Africa's
second largest economy is vulnerable to any negative shifts in
oil and gas prices and demand.
The U.S. accounted for 35 percent of oil exports from
Nigeria in 2011. But it imported around 40 percent less last
year, taking purchases from Nigeria to their lowest in over 20
years, according to data from the Energy Information
Administration (EIA), a U.S. government agency.
This drop in demand has already resulted in Nigerian barrels
selling for around 40 cents lower than its official selling
price and left dozens of cargoes unsold and rolled over to
future months, according to research by Africa's Ecobank.
ASIAN DEMAND
"Nigeria must make increased efforts to capture more of the
rapidly growing Asian market," said Kayode Akindele, partner at
Lagos-based financial adviser 46 Parallels.
"A big issue is that the growing East African oil and gas
industry will prove to be a serious competitor, especially given
its proximity to key Asian markets compared to Nigeria."
There have been around 70 discoveries in sub-Saharan Africa
in the last five years with the majority coming in East African
countries like Tanzania, Uganda and Mozambique.
Around 250 trillion cubic feet of natural gas may lie off
those three countries alone, the US Geological Survey estimates.
Several East African LNG plants are expected to come online
in the next 5 years, while Nigeria with similar gas reserves has
stalled a new LNG project for the last 8 years, seeing oil major
partners Chevron and Conoco give up stakes.
Shell has sold onshore oil blocks in Nigeria but is
seeking to expand elsewhere in Africa. West African neighbour
Ghana recently became an oil producer.
"There is a finite amount of money to be invested by oil and
gas majors in the short to medium term, and Nigeria needs a
slice of that cake," Mutiu Sunmonu, Shell's Nigeria country
head, told an investor conference last week.
"The competitive landscape has changed ... Nigeria cannot
afford to miss the boat."
Oil Minister Diezani Alison-Madueke looked to ease concerns
last week when she told bankers and oil firms that Nigeria was
entering "a new dawn to boost investment and production."
OLD PROMISES
Alison-Madueke said Nigeria would fix its ailing refineries,
expand oil and gas output, tackle insecurity in the Niger Delta
and ensure the passage of a landmark energy law, which would
make it competitive with rival producers.
The minister made similar promises when she took office in
2010 but many targets have been missed.
Nigeria loses $6 billion annually to crude theft, offshore
piracy is on the rise and oil majors say it's operating costs
are among the most expensive globally.
Energy consultants Wood Mackenzie forecast Nigeria's oil
production could drop by 20 percent by 2020 because years of
delay to a Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB) have blocked tens of
billions of dollars in exploration investment.
Oil majors say they can't invest in major new projects until
the PIB is passed and if it is passed as it stands with higher
taxes, then new investment will be deterred.
The Chinese have some interest in Nigeria through Addax,
owned by Sinopec, which has said it wants to buy
more onshore fields.
Two Nigerian oil firms last week said they did not think the
PIB will ever become law because of vested interests blocking
progress and an insurmountable gulf between oil firms, lawmakers
and the oil ministry over terms.
Nigeria state oil firm NNPC is at the centre of the
country's energy business but is blighted by under-funding and
corruption, according to several government probes.
But around half of sub-Saharan oil output still comes from
Nigeria and oil firms say it could comfortably double crude
production and unlock the world's ninth-largest gas reserves if
Alison-Madueke comes good on her promises.
Changing global oil dynamics still offer an opportunity.
"Declining U.S. demand provides yet another incentive for
the Nigerian government to conduct the reforms needed to reduce
the losses, leakages and general dysfunction," said Roddy
Barclay, West African analyst at Control Risks.
"(If not taken) investor appetite will remain muted by the
array of complex political, operational and security risks that
will continue to characterise Nigeria's oil sector."
