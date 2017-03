ABUJA, April 17 Nigerian crude oil production averaged between 2.1 million and 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year, below planned output of 2.48 million bpd, the state oil company NNPC said on Wednesday.

NNPC said the production underperformance was due to oil theft and cost the government $1.23 billion in lost earnings.

The state company expects crude output to average 2.2 million bpd in April and May after Shell closed the 150,000 bpd Nembe Creek pipeline on April 15 for six weeks of repairs.