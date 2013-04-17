* Shell declares force majeure on Bonny Light oil exports

* Shell shuts 150,000 bpd pipeline for 6 weeks of repairs

* Nigeria oil earnings fell $1.23 bln short of budget in Q1

By Joe Brock

ABUJA, April 17 Nigerian crude oil production is falling well below expectations this year due to widespread oil theft that prompted Shell to shut down a 150,000 barrel per day pipeline on Monday for six weeks.

Crude oil production from Africa's largest producer averaged between 2.1 million and 2.3 million barrels per day (bpd) in the first quarter of this year, below planned output of 2.48 million bpd, the state oil company NNPC said on Wednesday.

NNPC said the underperformance was due to oil theft and cost the government $1.23 billion in lost earnings, with a further shortfall of $554 million expected in April and May.

The state company expects crude output to average 2.2 million bpd in those two months after Shell closed the 150,000 bpd Nembe Creek pipeline for six weeks of repairs.

Economists warned that Nigeria was being overly optimistic with its 2.48 million bpd budget projection figure. Nigerian oil output averaged 2.14 million bpd in the fourth quarter of last year, according to the national bureau of statistics.

Shell declared force majeure on Nigeria's benchmark Bonny Light crude oil exports on Wednesday, two days after closing the 97 kilometre Nembe Creek trunkline to fix dozens of places where thieves had broken into the pipe.

The Nembe trunkline is one of the most important production routes for one of the world's top 10 crude exporters, feeding the benchmark Bonny Light terminal. The pipeline was replaced in 2010 at a cost of $1.1 billion, Shell says.

Criminal gangs frequently tap into exposed pipelines in the winding creeks and waterways in the Niger Delta. Some of the crude is refined locally but the majority is transferred onto larger ships offshore and sold internationally.

Oil theft also has a devastating environmental impact, destroying fishing communities and poisoning water used for drinking and bathing in parts of the Niger Delta.

Security experts say they believe Nigerian officials must be complicit in the business, considering the scale of theft, which some oil companies have estimated at as much as 200,000 bpd across the whole of the industry.