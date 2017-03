ABUJA, June 12 Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it had declared force majeure at its EA field in Nigeria to repair equipment damaged by bad weather off shore, putting on hold production of about 40,000 barrels of oil a day.

Repairs were needed to the soft yoke mooring platform, it said in a statement. The EA field is located south west of Warri in water depths of around 25 metres. (Reporting by Andrew Heavens; editing by David Dolan)