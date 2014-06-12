(Adds details and background)

ABUJA, June 12 Royal Dutch Shell Plc said on Thursday it had declared force majeure at its EA field in Nigeria to repair equipment damaged by bad weather, suspending production of about 40,000 barrels of oil a day.

Repairs were needed to mooring platform that connects to a floating storage vessel, it said in a statement. The EA field is located southwest of Warri in southern Nigeria, in water depths of around 25 metres.

Shell did not say when it hoped to restart the flow of the EA blend in Africa's top oil producer.

Last month it lifted force majeure on the Forcados BFO-FOC grade of crude oil that it had declared in March. (Reporting by Andrew Heavens; editing by David Dolan)