(Adds details and background)
ABUJA, June 12 Royal Dutch Shell Plc
said on Thursday it had declared force majeure at its EA field
in Nigeria to repair equipment damaged by bad weather,
suspending production of about 40,000 barrels of oil a day.
Repairs were needed to mooring platform that connects to a
floating storage vessel, it said in a statement. The EA field is
located southwest of Warri in southern Nigeria, in water depths
of around 25 metres.
Shell did not say when it hoped to restart the flow of the
EA blend in Africa's top oil producer.
Last month it lifted force majeure on the Forcados BFO-FOC
grade of crude oil that it had declared in March.
(Reporting by Andrew Heavens; editing by David Dolan)