ABUJA Aug 7 The head of crude oil marketing,
Gbenga Olu Komolafe, at the Nigerian National Petroleum Corp
(NNPC) was re-assigned on Friday as the new group manager of
special duties, a statement from NNPC said.
His position has been temporarily filled by Musa Yola Usman.
Komolafe was in charge of NNPC's oil sales. The company receives
about half, or 1 million barrels per day, of the country's total
production out of which 445,000 bpd is allocated to Nigeria's
refineries.
The move comes two days after the top layer of NNPC
management, eight executive directors, were dismissed.
A former lawyer at ExxonMobil, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, was
appointed the new head of the NNPC by President Muhammadu Buhari
on Tuesday.
Buhari is keen to root out corruption and plug massive
revenue leaks, starting with a restructuring of the state-owned
behemoth. He said about 250,000 bpd of oil was being stolen and
that his government was aiming to recover an estimated $150
billion in stolen funds with U.S. assistance.
Nigeria's oil industry is riddled with graft, with tens of
billions of dollars in oil revenue either grossly mismanaged or
unaccounted for.
A report by the Natural Resource Governance Institute,
following an in-depth investigation, said on Tuesday that how
NNPC conducts its oil sales should be overhauled.
It said the allocation to the country's neglected refineries
had become a "nexus of waste and revenue loss" and crude
contracts were signed mostly with unqualified intermediaries
receiving commissions for little or no added value.
(Reporting By Julia Payne and Camillus Eboh, editing by David
Evans)