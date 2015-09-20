(Corrects figure in paragraph 8 to 120 million after NNPC
issued amended figure)
ABUJA, Sept 20 Nigeria's state oil company has
secured a $1.2 billion multi-year drilling financing package to
contribute to the running of 36 oil wells to be operated as part
of a joint venture deal, it said on Sunday.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said the
package, financed by a consortium of Nigerian and International
lenders, would be used to supplement its contribution to a joint
venture operation with Chevron Nigeria Limited.
Nigeria is Africa's top oil producer and relies on crude
sales for around 70 percent of government revenues.
The state oil company's ability to maintain its
contributions to joint ventures has been hit by the fall in oil
prices, and the resulting drop in revenues from crude sales,
over the last year.
NNPC said that, in addition to supplementing its joint
venture contribution, the $1.2 billion package would also help
in the maintenance of current production levels in the short
term.
NNPC spokesman Ohi Alegbe said the funding package was "an
integral part" of a programme it had set up "to address the
perennial challenge" experienced by the government in providing
its contribution to joint venture upstream activities.
The $1.2bn package is to be channeled into the development
of 23 onshore and 13 offshore wells in two stages over the next
three years.
The first stage, comprising of 19 wells, is projected to
deliver 21,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day
alongside 120 million standard cubic feet of gas each day in
2015 and 2016.
And the second stage, comprising of 17 wells, is projected
to yield 20,000 barrels of crude oil and condensate per day
alongside gas production of 7 million standard cubic feet of gas
each day between 2016 and 2018.
NNPC said both stages of the project were expected to
generate up to $5 billion of incremental revenue.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh,; Additional reporting by Julia
Payne; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Ros Russell)