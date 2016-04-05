* Petrol shortages hit Africa's top oil producer Nigeria
* Buhari elected a year ago on promise to "fix" Nigeria
* Dollar shortages, fraud hamper fuel supplies
By Sharon Ogunleye
LAGOS, April 5 Angry motorists queued overnight
at petrol stations across Nigeria and lines of cars blocked
traffic in the commercial capital Lagos on Tuesday as the worst
fuel shortages for years hit Africa's top oil producer.
President Muhammadu Buhari was elected in March 2015 on a
ticket to end the mismanagement and corruption that have kept
many of the 180 million people in Nigeria in poverty, despite
the country's oil wealth.
But a slump in oil revenues after a slide in global crude
prices has plunged the Africa's biggest economy into its worst
crisis for decades, with the supplies of dollars needed to pay
for fuel and other crucial imports drying up.
Buhari's All Progressives Conference party (APC) and
ministers have come under fire for not getting agreements in
place quickly enough to swap Nigeria's crude oil for fuels such
as gasoline, and keep vehicles running.
"We've slept here in the queue since yesterday night but
there is no fuel," said Thomas Udoh, a driver in a queue for a
petrol station stretching for kilometres in Lagos.
"I voted for APC for change, but ... is this the change?
This is very painful," Udoh said.
Many people did not make it to work in Lagos on Tuesday, a
sprawling metropolis of more than 20 million people, with even
some small side streets jammed by queuing cars.
Despite pumping 1.8 million barrels of oil a day, Nigeria
imports most of its fuel as its outdated refineries are often
out of action. Analysts say fraud at a subsidised petrol scheme
is also leading to the shortages that have steadily worsened.
Nigeria has often been hit by strikes by unpaid oil
marketers hampering supplies, but these disruptions have usually
been fixed by the government relatively quickly.
This time the crisis has dragged on for more than a month
and the situation has deteriorated in the past few days, despite
assurances by the state oil firm head Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu,
that the queues would disappear this week.
Last week, he said the Nigerian National Petroleum
Corporation (NNPC) had reached deals with international oil
companies for them to help provide hard currency to fund fuel
imports, but motorists had little faith in a quick fix.
"The whole thing is not working out, you can see there are
queues everywhere," said Ankele James, an accountant in Lagos
stuck in a queue for fuel. "I have been here since yesterday."
