LAGOS, April 14 Nigeria has arrested six people
alleged to have attacked oil pipelines and has also destroyed
two illegal refineries in the oil-producing southern Delta
region, the country's navy said on Thursday.
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to crack
down on groups attacking pipelines or other oil facilities in
the Delta region, which produces much of Nigeria's oil.
The militants, like other Delta residents, demand a greater
share of oil revenues.
The six people, alleged to have been running a warehouse to
store illegally refined products, were arrested in Rivers state,
the navy said in a statement.
The navy also said it had destroyed two illegal refineries
and a boat used to smuggle stolen crude in Delta state.
Buhari has sent army reinforcements to the Delta to stop
pipeline attacks, which have been on the rise since authorities
issued an arrest warrant in January for a former militant leader
on corruption charges.
Last month, gunmen blew up an oil pipeline belonging to
Italy's ENI in the Delta, killing three workers,
according to officials.
In February, militants staged an underwater
attack on a Shell pipeline, shutting down the 250,000
barrel-a-day Forcados export terminal.
Buhari has extended a multi-million dollar amnesty signed
with militants in 2009, but he has upset them by ending generous
pipeline protection contracts.
(Reporting by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jane Merriman)