By Libby George and Julia Payne
LONDON/ABUJA, April 18 Nigeria's state oil
company is in a standoff with energy giants ExxonMobil
and Royal Dutch Shell over ownership of physical crude
cargoes as the West African nation seeks to shore up its
creaking budget.
The dispute has delayed some of the country's monthly oil
export programmes and added to confusion over just how much
crude Nigeria has at its disposal to exchange for gasoline, sell
to fund its record 2016 budget or use as debt collateral.
Discrepancies between NNPC and companies with production
sharing contracts (PSCs) that entitle them to oil have always
existed, but the crude price crash has increased the urgency to
sort them out as both state and foreign firms feel the pinch.
The stakes are high for Nigeria, which is fighting its worst
financial crises in years and is also swapping more oil for
gasoline to end a nationwide fuel shortage.
"NNPC needs every cent they can get for fuel," said a source
close to the negotiations, adding that "NNPC had a different set
of books" than oil majors.
But oil majors have also been forced to foot a hefty bill to
cover NNPC's portion of joint venture project costs, making them
unlikely to give ground.
At issue is how much oil NNPC gets each month and how much
it has to give to majors to cover costs under PSCs that help
Nigeria export some 2 million barrels per day (bpd).
The lower the oil price, the more cargoes needed to pay
companies under contracts. But sources told Reuters that NNPC
was taking nearly as much crude for itself as when oil was above
$100, eating into oil companies' allotments.
Exxon has confronted NNPC, sources said, by refusing to
allocate barrels from the Erha stream - significantly delaying
its loading programmes. Sources said NNPC had got some six
cargoes in total more than its share.
"As a matter of practice, we do not comment on private
discussions with government," Exxon said in a statement, adding
"however, it is ExxonMobil's expectation that all parties
recognise the need to meet their contractual obligations."
An NNPC spokesman did not provide a response to detailed
questions from Reuters, stating that the company was "anchored
on transparency and honesty". The company recently began
publishing detailed monthly accounts of its financial status and
crude liftings.
Shell is in a similar battle over Bonga crude, though it has
simmered under the surface and not caused significant loading
programme delays. Still, a source close to the situation told
Reuters that NNPC had taken roughly nine more cargoes than oil
majors thought it should - oil worth some $357 million at
current oil prices.
Shell declined to comment.
The problem is likely to persist. Nigeria, Africa's largest
economy, relies on crude sales for the bulk of government
revenues, but NNPC has reported losses since it began publishing
its data from August last year.
As NNPC's liquidity problems mount, it has turned to oil
majors themselves to cover costs for joint venture projects,
so-called "cash calls", making its oil debt to them even
greater.
NNPC already owes at least $3 billion in cash calls,
according to NNPC head Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, and its finance
minister said it plans to dip into money reserved for cash calls
if revenue this year falls short of expectations.
"NNPC has always had difficulties meeting its cash call -
and that's the bottom of the issue," said Dolapo Oni, head of
energy research at pan-African lender Ecobank. "The IOCs get
more cargoes diverted to them to cover these costs."
Nigeria badly needs revenue to fund a proposed 6.06 trillion
naira ($30.6 billion) budget aimed at stimulating the economy.
It is also increasingly turning to its crude to tame fuel
shortages that began last month.
"There aren't enough cargoes available to NNPC," Oni said of
efforts to swap more crude for gasoline, adding "they had to
allocate those extra barrels to the IOCs" to cover debts.
Still, given the gravity of the situation, NNPC could
continue to fight for cargoes.
"Stopping a rebellion over fuel shortages is a priority
right now," one source told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos, editing by
David Evans)