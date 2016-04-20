(Adds details on refineries, background)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA, April 20 Repair work on a Nigerian
pipeline feeding the key Forcados export terminal will last
until June, the country's oil minister said on Wednesday,
confirming a Reuters report from last week.
"The line won't be ready until June," Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu
told reporters.
Unknown gunmen attacked the pipeline run by Royal Dutch
Shell in February, reducing Nigeria's oil output by some 250,000
barrels a day.
Kachikwu also said Africa's top crude producer hoped to sign
by July agreements with foreign partners to overhaul its three
outdated refineries in Port Harcourt, Warri and Kaduna.
State oil firm NNPC started this week a tender to attract
investors for the refineries, while also continuing talks with
U.S. major Chevron, France's Total and Italy's ENI.
"We expect that to last for about 12 months," he said,
referring to deals NNPC hopes to sign. "And we expect that by
2017 we should have all the refineries back where ... (they)
ought to be."
NNPC has been trying to restart the refineries, which have
been out of work due to years of mismanagement, to help overcome
chronic fuel shortages.
Nigeria relies on fuel imports but is struggling to find the
dollars to fund them due to a slump in oil revenues.
"The refineries ... they are back, Port Harcourt, Warri
have been supplied crude," Kachikwu said. "We are also pumping
to Kaduna and so by end of the May they will work."
Nigeria has given several dates for the resumption of the
refineries.
Kachikwu also said the OPEC member had last week seen 11
cargoes bringing in petrol, while ten more would arrive this
week to ease shortages.
The refinery revamp is part of reforms started by President
Muhammadu Buhari who appointed Kachikwu last year to overhaul
NNPC, whose opaque structures have allowed corruption and oil
theft to flourish
In February, Kachikwu told Reuters NNPC was also in talks
with oil companies and banks to raise capital for new drilling
and to repay its debt.
