YENEGOA, Nigeria May 16 The Nigerian army has arrested several people suspected of having been involved in a recent wave of attacks on pipelines in the restive Delta region, a military source said on Monday.

Nigerian newspapers reported that the army had arested several members of a militant group called Niger Delta Avengers which has claimed a string of attacks in the southern swamps. (Reporting by Tife Owolabi; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Dominic Evans)