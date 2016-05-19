(Recasts, adds militant threat)
By Libby George and Tife Owolabi
NEW YORK/YENAGOA, Nigeria May 19 Nigeria's oil
production showed further signs of strain on Thursday as
intruders blocked access to Exxon Mobil's terminal
exporting Qua Iboe, the country's largest crude stream.
Exxon Mobil said the terminal continued to operate
even as the intruders blocked staff from gaining access from
early morning hours. The incident is the latest in a string of
attacks and other problems at the oil infrastructure in Africa's
largest crude producer.
"Some unknown persons obstructed access to the bridge
leading to (the terminal), thereby preventing our personnel and
the public from conducting their legitimate businesses," a
spokesman said in an email.
"A peaceful removal of the obstructions is ongoing," after
intervention from government, security agencies and community
leaders, the spokesman said, adding that Exxon "condemns this
criminality."
Samuel Ayande, chairman of the Artisan Fishermen
Association, which is in contact with various locals who have
information about developments on the ground, said a threatening
letter from militants was impacting Exxon's decision over
staffing and operations at the terminal.
Exxon directed enquiries about militant threats to security
agencies, though it said the company had "plans in place to
assure the security of our personnel and assets."
The spokesman did not respond to earlier reports that the
facility was emptied of crude or that Exxon had removed staff
from the terminal.
Militant activity in the oil-rich Niger Delta has taken out
some 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil production from other
companies in Nigeria, pushing oil output in Africa's
largest-producing nation to more than 22-year lows.
While President Muhammadu Buhari has extended a
multi-million-dollar amnesty signed with militants in 2009, he
upset them by ending generous pipeline protection contracts. He
also cut the amnesty budget, which partly funds training for
unemployed, by around 70 percent.
The Niger Delta Avengers, a little-known radical group which
has claimed a string of attacks on pipelines, has warned oil
companies to leave the region within two weeks and has said it
wanted a greater share of oil revenues and an end to oil
pollution.
An oil industry source told Reuters that key support staff
were at the Qua Iboe terminal, but non-essential workers had
been sent home.
The stream is currently under force majeure due to an
earlier accident that damaged a pipeline and caused a spill, but
sources told Reuters earlier this week that Exxon had been
ramping up production.
Qua Iboe exports more than 300,000 barrels per day. While
Nigeria's exports are typically close to 2 million barrels per
day, they have fallen to below 1.4 million this month due to the
attacks and issues.
(Reporting by Libby George in New York and Tife Owolabi in
Yenagoa; Additional reporting by Simon Falush in London; Editing
by Alexandra Hudson and Leslie Adler)