ABUJA May 22 A Nigerian union that defied a
court ban to launch a general strike in protest at a hefty
increase in fuel prices has suspended the industrial action
after five days, its president said on Sunday.
The government hopes that removing costly fuel subsidies,
causing prices to rise by up to two-thirds at the pumps, will
help alleviate a fuel crisis that caused Africa's biggest
economy to contract by 0.36 percent in the first quarter of the
year.
The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) decided to go ahead with
an indefinite strike, which started on Wednesday, defying an
order by the Nigerian Industrial Court to cancel the action due
to the risk of civil disorder.
Ayuba Wabba, the NLC's president, told journalists in the
capital, Abuja, that the union had "resolved to suspend with
immediate effect the action".
"Congress will resume negotiations with government on the
twin issues of the hike in electricity tariff and an increase in
the pump price of petroleum products," he said, adding that the
union "remains committed to genuine dialogue".
The NLC's action had little impact nationwide. A second
union, the Trade Union Congress (TUC), had also planned to take
part in the strike but abandoned its plans in response to the
court ruling.
A wave of strikes the last time Nigeria tried to cut fuel
subsidies, in 2012, ensured that authorities eventually
reinstated some of the subsidies.
A fall in oil prices has eaten into the foreign reserves of
Nigeria, which relies on crude sales for around 70 percent of
national income. The central bank has adopted a fixed exchange
rate in an attempt to prevent further depletion of its reserves.
Last week, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo said President
Muhammadu Buhari had been "left with no choice" but to raise
petrol prices.
Despite being a major oil producer, Nigeria has to import
nearly all of its fuel as its refineries are largely out of
action after years of neglect and mismanagement.
