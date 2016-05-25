YENAGOA, Nigeria May 25 Nigeria's federal
government should act with caution in the Niger Delta, where
militants have been blowing up pipelines, as a military approach
will not calm the situation, the governor of the Bayelsa state
in the Delta said.
"The way forward is for all stakeholders to discuss the
issues and the need for the federal government to tread with
caution and not adopt military approach as a means to solve the
problem," governor Henry Dickson said in a statement received on
Wednesday after meeting executives from oil majors.
