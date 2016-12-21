UPDATE 2-Oil rises on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds comment on Russian supplies to China, updates prices)
ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 21 Nigerian oil workers at Exxon Mobil have decided to end a strike over sackings of staff after earlier agreeing to halt crude oil production, a union official said on Wednesday.
"Production will resume any moment," Lumumba Okugbara, acting general secretary of oil labour union PENGASSAN, told Reuters. "We just rose from a meeting with the management and the issues that had led to the labour impasse have been resolved after the minister of petroleum intervened." (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing. Editing by Jane Merriman)
PRAGUE, Jan 26 Czech oil refiner Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of some facilities and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company said on Thursday.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's monetary and fiscal authorities will start buying foreign currency in February, in line with a budget rule designed to shield the economy from swings in oil prices and protect the country's fiscal reserves. The move will keep the rouble weaker as the central bank will buy dollars on the domestic currency market on behalf of the finance ministry. According to the rule, Russia will use energy revenues earned when Urals oil prices are higher