FACTBOX-Russia's new budget rule to protect economy from oil swings

MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's monetary and fiscal authorities will start buying foreign currency in February, in line with a budget rule designed to shield the economy from swings in oil prices and protect the country's fiscal reserves. The move will keep the rouble weaker as the central bank will buy dollars on the domestic currency market on behalf of the finance ministry. According to the rule, Russia will use energy revenues earned when Urals oil prices are higher