UPDATE 2-Oil rises on weakening dollar, but plentiful supplies cap gains
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds comment on Russian supplies to China, updates prices)
(Adds details, background)
ONITSHA, Nigeria Dec 21 Nigerian oil workers at Exxon Mobil have decided to end a strike over sackings of staff after earlier agreeing to halt crude oil production, a union official said on Wednesday.
"Production will resume any moment," Lumumba Okugbara, acting general secretary of oil labour union PENGASSAN, told Reuters. "We just rose from a meeting with the management and the issues that had led to the labour impasse have been resolved after the minister of petroleum intervened."
He did not say by how much crude production had been affected since the union shut down Exxon Mobil's Nigeria headquarters in Lagos to protest against the sackings of more than 100 employees last week.
"It was not a total shut down," he said, adding that workers at Exxon facilities had downed tools when the company handed out sacking letters on Monday.
"I cannot tell you for now whether the company has agreed to stop sacking of workers or not but the doors for further negotiations are open," Okugbara said.
Exxon could not immediately be reached for comment.
Oil traders said the February oil loading programme at Exxon's Qua Iboe terminal had been delayed for an unknown reason.
Nigerian labour unions have in recent months criticised oil companies for laying off workers. The industry has been hit by low crude prices and a wave of militant attacks in Nigeria's oil hub, the Niger Delta, hampering production capability. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu, Alex Lawler and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Jane Merriman)
* U.S. oil inventories, production both rise (Adds comment on Russian supplies to China, updates prices)
PRAGUE, Jan 26 Czech oil refiner Unipetrol's fourth-quarter net profit jumped to 4.17 billion crowns ($166.15 million) after the restart of some facilities and the reversal of an impairment allowance, the company said on Thursday.
MOSCOW, Jan 26 Russia's monetary and fiscal authorities will start buying foreign currency in February, in line with a budget rule designed to shield the economy from swings in oil prices and protect the country's fiscal reserves. The move will keep the rouble weaker as the central bank will buy dollars on the domestic currency market on behalf of the finance ministry. According to the rule, Russia will use energy revenues earned when Urals oil prices are higher