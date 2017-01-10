(Adds youth leader, background)

ONITSHA, Nigeria Jan 10 Nigerian oil workers have gone on strike at the Oleh crude oil flow station in the Niger Delta oil hub because they have not been paid recently, a labour union official said on Tuesday.

"The striking workers at Oleh flow station ..., besides the struggle for good pay and conditions of service, are also asking for their right to be unionised," said Cogent Ojobo, the Warri region chairman at oil labour union NUPENG.

Collins Edema, a youth leader in the area, said striking workers had closed several flow stations belonging to state oil firm NNPC. "The workers shut down the flow stations and stopped crude oil production," he said, without giving details.

No more details or a comment from NNPC were immediately available.

NUPENG has threatened to stage a nationwide three-day strike at Chevron and Exxon Mobil fuel depots from Wednesday in a protest over layoffs if talks with the government fail.

OPEC member Nigeria was hit last year by a fall in crude prices and a wave of militant attacks in its southern Niger Delta oil hub, which hampered production.

Nigerian labour unions have criticized oil companies for sacking workers at a time of price pressures on the industry. Last week NUPENG members walked out at Total's fuel depots in a row over sackings, but the strike was called off after one day when an agreement was reached. (Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Mark Heinrich)