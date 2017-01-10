(Adds youth leader, background)
ONITSHA, Nigeria Jan 10 Nigerian oil workers
have gone on strike at the Oleh crude oil flow station in the
Niger Delta oil hub because they have not been paid recently, a
labour union official said on Tuesday.
"The striking workers at Oleh flow station ..., besides the
struggle for good pay and conditions of service, are also asking
for their right to be unionised," said Cogent Ojobo, the Warri
region chairman at oil labour union NUPENG.
Collins Edema, a youth leader in the area, said striking
workers had closed several flow stations belonging to state oil
firm NNPC. "The workers shut down the flow stations and stopped
crude oil production," he said, without giving details.
No more details or a comment from NNPC were immediately
available.
NUPENG has threatened to stage a nationwide three-day strike
at Chevron and Exxon Mobil fuel depots from Wednesday in a
protest over layoffs if talks with the government fail.
OPEC member Nigeria was hit last year by a fall in crude
prices and a wave of militant attacks in its southern Niger
Delta oil hub, which hampered production.
Nigerian labour unions have criticized oil companies for
sacking workers at a time of price pressures on the industry.
Last week NUPENG members walked out at Total's fuel depots in a
row over sackings, but the strike was called off after one day
when an agreement was reached.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by Mark Heinrich)