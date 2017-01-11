ABUJA Jan 11 The Nigeria Union of Petroleum and
Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) has suspended its nationwide
three-day strike, the country's labour minister and the labour
union's president said on Wednesday.
Labour Minister Chris Ngige said the strike over job losses,
which saw staff at filling stations and petrol tankers walk out,
had been suspended. This was later confirmed by NUPENG President
Igwe Achese.
"All issues have been addressed one after the other. We are
very satisfied with the commitment shown," said Achese after
talks with the labour ministry in Abuja.
