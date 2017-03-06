LONDON, March 6 Shell Nigeria Exploration and
Production Company (SNEPCo) halted production at
Nigeria's Bonga oil field on March 4 for maintenance that will
last at least a month.
SNEPCo said in a statement that Bonga, which has capacity to
produce 225,000 barrels per day (bpd) of oil and 150 million
standard cubic feet (scf) of gas, is expected to resume
production at at some point in April, without giving further
details.
Market sources had expected work on the field because there
were no exports planned in March, compared with typical exports
of roughly 200,000 barrels per day (bpd). Bonga produced an
average of 192,500 bpd of oil in 2015, according to the latest
annual data from Nigerian state oil company NNPC.
(Reporting By Libby George; Editing by David Goodman)