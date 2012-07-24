GENEVA, July 24 Shipments of oil major Total's Usan oil grade will be delayed by around 10 days in August due to lower than expected production, trade sources said on Tuesday.

Nigeria's newest offshore oil plaform Usan began pumping oil in February and is slowly ramping up production to 180,000 barrels per day.

Total was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)