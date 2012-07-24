UPDATE 3-Oil gains on supply cuts, but rising U.S. output caps gains
* Speculators raise U.S. crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
GENEVA, July 24 Shipments of oil major Total's Usan oil grade will be delayed by around 10 days in August due to lower than expected production, trade sources said on Tuesday.
Nigeria's newest offshore oil plaform Usan began pumping oil in February and is slowly ramping up production to 180,000 barrels per day.
Total was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by Anthony Barker)
* Speculators raise U.S. crude net long positions to record high (Updates prices)
MANILA, Feb 27 The Philippines needs an additional 7,000 megawatts in power generation capacity to support a growing economy and is seeking foreign investments in the sector, its energy minister said on Monday.
HONG KONG, Feb 27 Asian stocks declined on Monday, led by financials, as a renewed drop in sovereign bond yields on political concerns prompted some investors to move to the sidelines after a recent equities rally.