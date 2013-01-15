European shares drop on weaker updates, focus on Fed chair
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
GENEVA Jan 15 Italian oil firm Eni has lifted a force majeure on exports of Nigeria's Brass River crude grade after more than two months, a trade source said on Tuesday.
"The force majeure has been lifted effective 0800 Nigerian time on Tuesday 15th January," the source said.
Eni could not immediately be reached for official comment. (Reporting by Emma Farge; editing by Jane Baird)
LONDON, March 3 European shares dropped on Friday following disappointing company updates, with WPP falling after giving a cautious outlook and Berendsen plunging on its results.
LONDON, March 3 European shares slipped in early trading on Friday following some poor company updates, with WPP falling after painting a cautious picture about its outlook and Berendsen plunging following disappointing results.
March 3 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening about 21 points down, or 0.3 percent, on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3 percent ahead of the cash market open.