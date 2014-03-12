Scars of looting, destruction all that remain at Mosul museum
MOSUL, Iraq, March 11 After two and a half years under Islamic State control, all that is left in Mosul's museum are the traces of looting and destruction.
ABUJA, March 12 Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has authorised a forensic audit of the national energy company, the presidency said on Wednesday, after weeks of public uproar over an alleged $20 billion in undisclosed revenues.
Central Bank Governor Lamido Sanusi presented evidence last month to parliament that he said showed the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) failed to remit $20 billion that it owed to federal government coffers. NNPC has repeatedly denied Sanusi's allegations.
Sanusi was suspended by Jonathan days later for what he said was unrelated "financial recklessness" and "gross misconduct" at the central bank. Jonathan has given authorisation for "reputable international firms" to carry out the audit, the presidency said, without naming the companies. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by Anthony Barker)
LIBREVILLE, March 11 Gabonese President Ali Bongo has offered to hold talks with opposition parties in an apparent bid to ease tensions over his contested re-election last year, but his main political rival swiftly rejected the call for dialogue.
HODEIDAH, March 11 At least 22 civilians were killed on Friday and dozens wounded when a Saudi-led coalition air strike hit a market in western Yemen causing a fire to break out, a local official said.