By Julia Payne and Libby George
ABUJA/LONDON Jan 20 Nigeria's Trans Forcados
oil and gas pipeline and related production as well as Shell's
Nembe Creek line, carrying Bonny Light crude, were shut at the
weekend, the ministry of power and Shell said in separate
statements on Tuesday.
The 150,000 barrel per day (bpd) Nembe line was shut on Jan.
17 after a leak was found, which is still being investigated, a
spokeswoman for Shell said. A section of the Trans
Escravos pipeline was also closed on Jan. 14 for works and to
remove crude theft connections.
The pipelines are operated by Shell's Nigerian joint venture
SPDC. Traders said it was too early to tell whether the shut
downs would impact exports. Bonny Light exports were scheduled
at 185,000 bpd in January and 170,000 in February. The grade is
also transported via the Trans Niger Pipeline.
A spokeswoman for Shell said there was no impact on Bonny
Light exports at present.
Nigeria's power ministry said the Forcados pipeline was
closed after a leak occurred at the Oteghele axis in the
southern state of Bayelsa and there was no timeframe yet for the
duration of the disruption.
"The minister of power ... has appealed for the
understanding of electricity consumers, for the reduction in
power supply which this development may cause," the statement
said.
The affected section of the Forcados pipeline is run by
state-owned Nigerian Petroleum Development Corporation, a
subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. An
NNPC spokesman did not respond to a request for comment.
A spokesman for SPDC in Lagos said its production is linked
lower down the pipe and was not affected. Nigeria's Seplat
Petroleum, which produces around 60,000 bpd and
exports crude via the Forcados pipeline, declined to comment
immediately but said it would issue a statement later.
Two other incidents of vandalism occurred in early January
affecting the 24-inch and 28-inch sections of the pipeline. The
damage took about a week each time to repair before the pipeline
was back in use, the power ministry said.
The pipeline transports the Forcados crude oil grade. About
260,000 bpd were scheduled to be exported in January and 210,000
bpd in February.
"(The shutdown) takes some cargoes out of the market, but we
already had 10 days delay in Forcados," a trader said, adding
that two January cargoes had already been deferred to February
with a knock-on effect into March.
"This may cause further delays" he said, which would support
the prices of other Nigerian grades.
