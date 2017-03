ABUJA Feb 5 Nigeria's state oil company said on Thursday that a forensic audit conducted by PriceWaterhouseCoopers has cleared it of the allegation that it failed to remit $20 billion owed to the state.

President Goodluck Jonathan ordered an audit of the national energy company in early 2014 after former central bank governor Lamido Sanusi said an estimated $20 billion in oil revenues had been withheld from the Federation Account.

