(Adds detail)
ABUJA Feb 5 Nigeria's state oil company said on
Thursday that a forensic audit conducted by
PriceWaterhouseCoopers has cleared it of the allegation that it
failed to remit $20 billion owed to the state.
President Goodluck Jonathan ordered an audit of the national
energy company in early 2014 after former central bank governor
Lamido Sanusi said an estimated $20 billion in oil revenues had
been withheld from the Federation Account.
NNPC added that the audit said $1.48 billion should be sent
to the government by the corporation's upstream subsidiary, the
Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC) but that this
amount was not part of the missing crude revenues.
It said the delay in the NPDC remittance was due to the
reconciliation processes between the Department of Petroleum
Resources (DPR) and the NNPC.
(Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Greg Mahlich)