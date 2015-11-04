(adds background)
LAGOS Nov 4 Nigeria's government has approved
the payment of 413 billion naira ($2.1 billion) to oil marketers
as outstanding payment for fuel subsidy claims, the state-run
Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on
Wednesday.
The government had not announced a payment to oil marketers
in Africa's biggest crude producer since July. NNPC said it
hoped the payment meant marketers would help to ensure the
country "remains wet with petroleum products all year round".
Nigeria imports the bulk of the 40 million litres a day of
gasoline and fuels that it consumes owing to a neglected
refining system and operates a costly subsidy system to
reimburse oil product importers.
An acute fuel shortage crippled Africa's most populace
nation in April and May as fuel importers shut their depots to
press their case for the payment of subsidy-related debts they
said were owed by the then government.
That administration was run by Goodluck Jonathan, the
predecessor of President Muhammadu Buhari who took office in
late May.
Buhari, who has said he will keep the petroleum portfolio
for himself in his cabinet, has been expected to review closely
the subsidy scheme, which was revealed to have paid out over $6
billion in fraudulent claims in 2012.
($1 = 198.9800 naira)
