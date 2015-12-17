(Adds comments on fuel subsidies)
By Camillus Eboh
ABUJA Dec 17 Nigeria, aiming to boost its crude
output, is still grappling with decrepit refineries that fail to
produce fuel, which it has to import, the head of state oil firm
the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) said on
Thursday.
Oil production is forecast to reach 2.1 million barrels of
oil per day (bpd) this year and should rise to 2.4 million bpd
next year, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu told reporters, though none was
being refined domestically.
"In October we had zero performance (from refineries), we
didn't produce anything," Kachikwu said. "As of now the
refineries are still not working. We are going to try and repair
them."
In an apparent attempt to lower fuel subsidy costs amid
sharply lower oil revenues, Kachikwu said refined products would
be sold in a band between 87 and 97 naira per litre that is
adjusted based on crude prices. Prices are currently set at 97
naira per litre regardless of market prices.
"So it's no longer subsidy as in the air, it's not a static
number," he said. "Probably once in quarter we say what is the
price of crude, how can we reflect (it) in the price of the
product to make sure we don't pass the ceiling of 97 (naira)."
In November, the country's top refinery official told
Reuters that Nigeria aimed to produce up to 30 percent of its
domestic gasoline needs by the first quarter of 2016 following
an overhaul of the refineries.
Kachikwu reiterated Africa's top oil producer was trying to
secure external funding to revamp the refineries before
considering their sale. "We cannot sell the refineries in their
present state. They will be worth nothing."
President Muhammadu Buhari, also oil minister, has made
refurbishing the country's dilapidated refining system a
priority as he seeks to reform an industry hampered by
mismanagement and corruption.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing
by David Holmes and William Hardy)