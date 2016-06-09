LONDON, June 9 Nigeria's Nembe Creek Trunk Line (NCTL) pipeline carrying Bonny Light crude oil to the export terminal has been repaired and is operating again, industry sources said on Thursday.

The pipeline was closed in early May for repairs by operator Aiteo, prompting Royal Dutch Shell to declare force majeure on exports of Bonny Light. As of Thursday, that declaration was still in place.

Sources said that Bonny Light production from the Aiteo field was also ramping up after the pipeline restart. A spokesman for Aiteo did not immediately respond to a request for comment. (Reporting By Julia Payne; Writing by Libby George; Editing by Greg Mahlich)