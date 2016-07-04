(Adds analyst quotes, details, background)
ABUJA, July 4 Nigerian President Muhammadu
Buhari has replaced Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu as group
managing director of state oil company NNPC as part of a wider
board overhaul.
Oil accounts for about 70 percent of Nigeria' revenue, but
the OPEC member has been hit hard by a prolonged drop in crude
prices that has caused the deepest crisis in Africa's biggest
economy for more than a decade.
Dr Maikanti Kacalla Baru, previously group executive
director for exploration and production, will take the reins
from Kachikwu, who will remain on the board as chairman, the
president's spokesman said on Monday.
Buhari, elected last year, has accused the previous
administration of failing to save when crude oil cost more than
$100 a barrel. In 2013 the central bank governor said that tens
of billions of dollars in oil revenue had failed to make it into
state coffers, which the company denied.
Kachikwu was appointed minister of state for oil last year,
making him a junior minister, while Buhari kept the petroleum
minister portfolio for himself in order to oversee energy sector
reforms.
Baru's previous roles at the state oil company included a
six year stint, from 1993 to 1999, as an executive at the
National Petroleum Investment Management Services (NAPIMS), an
NNPC subsidiary, where he worked on gas-related projects.
"President Buhari urges the new board to ensure the
successful delivery of the mandate of NNPC and serve the nation
by upholding the public trust placed on them in managing this
critical national asset," said Buhari's spokesman Femi Adesina.
The president's chief of staff, Abba Kyari, joins the new
board, which replaces the one dissolved by Buhari in June last
year.
"Reconstituting the board appears to be an attempt to adopt
a different approach with a sense of proper oversight and
accountability," said Antony Goldman, head of Nigeria-focused PM
Consulting.
"The issue in the past has been that NNPC has been involved
in deals that benefited certain individuals but not Nigeria as a
whole," he added.
Kachikwu, a former Exxon Mobil executive, was brought in by
Buhari as head of NNPC last August and was named as minister of
state for oil when his cabinet was appointed a few months later.
Rolake Akinkugbe, head of energy and natural resources at
FBN Capital, said there was "always a question around how you
could have the head of the national oil company who was also the
oil minister".
"Being moved to chairman, where he will not be involved in
day-to-day operations but retains strategic input, helps to
resolve that issue," she said.
