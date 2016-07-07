ABUJA, July 7 A Nigerian trade union
representing oil workers said it had begun a strike on Thursday,
but added that the effect of its industrial action would not be
felt for some time because it started on a public holiday.
The Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of
Nigeria (PENGASSAN) said 10,000 of its members, who include
refinery workers and office staff, had begun a "gradual
withdrawal" from "offices, sites and production facilities".
In a statement, the union said it was responding to issues
that were "critical to the survival of the oil and gas industry
in the country" including joint venture funding and cash call
arrears, which it said had stalled the creation of new jobs.
Cash calls are the government's financial obligations to
joint venture projects between state oil firm NNPC and
international and local oil companies.
Nigeria, the north of which is predominantly Muslim with
mostly Christian southerners, has been observing the Eid al-Fitr
holiday. Thursday was the last day of the three day holiday.
"The strike has started but you know today is a public
holiday that is why you may not readily see the immediate impact
but I can assure you that the strike has commenced," said
Lumumba Okugbawa, the union's acting general secretary.
Okugbawa said the union had been in touch with the
government to hold talks. He said the government had proposed
discussions take place on Friday but the PENGASSAN would prefer
to meet on Monday instead.
"Shutting down the refineries, oil production and export
would be the last option if all negotiations with government
break down," he said, adding: "There are so many steps to that."
Crude production in Nigeria, an OPEC member, has been pushed
to 30-year lows as a result of attacks on oil and gas facilities
in the southern Niger Delta.
The militants behind the attacks have called for a greater
share of Nigeria's oil wealth to go to the impoverished region,
which is the source of most of the country's oil.
