By Alexis Akwagyiram and Felix Onuah
LAGOS, July 11 Leaders of a Nigerian trade union
whose members are on strike held talks with government
officials on Monday aimed at resolving the dispute, the Nigerian
National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) and a union leader said.
The strike by about 10,000 Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior
Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) members, including
refinery workers and office staff, began on Thursday over issues
the union said were "critical to the survival of the oil and gas
industry in the country".
The industrial action has raised fears there could be fuel
shortages in the OPEC member country which last week prompted
NNPC to caution the public against panic fuel
purchases.
There have been no signs of fuel shortages so far and,
although the strike is being enforced by PENGASSAN members,
workers from other trade unions such as Nigeria Union of
Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) are not involved.
NNPC spokesman Garba Deen Muhammad and PENGASSAN'S acting
general secretary Lumumba Okugbawa said talks took place on
Monday afternoon.
"The meeting was fruitful," Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu, minister
of state for oil, said of the six-hour talks with union leaders
at NNPC's headquarters in the capital, Abuja.
PENGASSAN's president, Francis Johnson, said there had been
"a very robust engagement" and added that the union's leaders
would meet on Tuesday to "take some decision" on the industrial
action.
The union said it decided to strike over issues such as
joint venture funding and cash call arrears, which it said had
stalled the creation of new jobs and investment in the sector.
Cash calls are the government's financial obligations to
joint venture projects between NNPC and international and local
oil companies.
A petroleum ministry source said these issues were discussed
along with pay disputes and reforms to be carried out once the
Petroleum Industry Bill is passed into law.
The bill, which has been in the works for a decade to
overhaul the industry, will call for environmental, tax and
revenue-sharing rules.
The strike comes as Nigeria's energy sector contends with a
spate of attacks by militants on oil and gas facilities in its
southern Niger Delta region over the last few months which
briefly pushed oil production this spring to 30-year lows.
Earlier this year petrol shortages caused lengthy queues for
motorists seeking to fill their tanks after fuel importers
struggled to find dollars to pay for refined oil products due to
central bank foreign exchange restrictions.
