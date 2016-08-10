YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 10 Nigerian protesters
blocked the entrance to a Chevron oil facility in the
restive Niger Delta on Wednesday, demanding jobs and housing, a
protest leader said.
"Chevron has not fulfilled many of its promises," said
Collins Edema, a youth and protest leader in the Ugborodo
Itsekiri community in Delta state, home to Chevron's Escravos
tank farm. Edema said the farm had been blocked.
He added the U.S. oil major had previously promised to
create jobs for young people from the impoverished area and also
provide new accommodation after housing next to the tank farm
had been "destroyed" due to Chevron's activities.
He gave no further details.
Communities in Nigeria's southern swampland often complain
about oil pollution and houses being moved so oil drilling can
take place.
"Our protest will continue until Chevron listens to our
demands. We at Ugborodo are urging other Itsekiri communities to
follow suit and shut down Chevron activities in our
communities," he said.
Chevron was not immediately available for comment, and it
was not clear whether oil production was affected. The Niger
Delta region has been hit by a wave of militant attacks on oil
and gas pipelines.
