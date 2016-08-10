(Adds Chevron comment, more details)
YENAGOA, Nigeria Aug 10 Protesters blocked the
entrance to a Chevron oil facility in Nigeria's restive
Niger Delta on Wednesday, demanding jobs and housing, a protest
leader said.
"Chevron has not fulfilled many of its promises," said
Collins Edema, a youth and protest leader in the Ugborodo
Itsekiri community in Delta state, home to Chevron's Escravos
oil depot.
Edema said the facility had been blocked and that more than
300 people, mostly local unemployed youths, had joined the
protest, but Reuters could not confirm that figure.
He said the U.S. oil major had previously promised to create
jobs for young people from the impoverished area and also
provide new accommodation after housing next to the depot had
been "destroyed" due to Chevron's activities.
He gave no further details.
Communities in Nigeria's southern swampland often complain
about oil pollution and houses being moved so oil drilling can
take place.
"Our protest will continue until Chevron listens to our
demands. We at Ugborodo are urging other Itsekiri communities to
follow suit and shut down Chevron activities in our
communities," Edema said.
Chevron confirmed a protest had taken place but did not say
whether oil production had been affected.
"Some members of the Ugborodo community gathered at one of
the gates of our Escravos facility," the U.S. company said in a
statement. "We continue to engage with the protesters and other
key community leaders and stakeholders, including the Delta
State Government, and hope for a resolution of the situation
shortly."
The Niger Delta region has been hit by a wave of militant
attacks on oil and gas pipelines, reducing the country's crude
output by 700,000 barrels a day, according to state oil company
NNPC.
The militants say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil
wealth - which accounts for around 70 percent of national income
- to be passed on to communities in the impoverished region and
for areas blighted by oil spills to be cleaned up.
(Reporting by Tife Owolabi, Anamesere Igboeroteonwu, Libby
George and Ulf Laessing; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by
Alexandra Hudson and Susan Fenton)