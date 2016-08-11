ONITSHA, Nigeria Aug 11 Protesters blocked the
entrance to a Chevron oil depot in Nigeria's restive
Niger Delta for a third day on Thursday, demanding jobs and
housing, a protest leader said.
The protesters, mostly unemployed youths, started the
demonstration on Tuesday, demanding jobs and new housing,
claiming their settlement had been destroyed due to a Chevron
oil depot, or tank farm.
"Our protest is going on peacefully today on Thursday. Our
community workers inside the tank farm have joined the protest
as we speak," Collins Edema, one of the organisers, said.
"Nobody is going in and out of the facility since we've
started but Chevron has airlifted their senior staff from
there," he said, a claim Reuters could not verify.
Chevron confirmed a protest had taken place but did not say
whether oil production had been affected.
Edema said the protesters might shut down Chevron crude flow
in Abiteye, Jones Creek and other operations in the area if the
company does not agree to their demands.
Communities in Nigeria's southern swampland often complain
about oil pollution and houses being moved so oil drilling can
take place. They also say they live in poverty despite sitting
on much of Nigeria's oil wealth.
The Niger Delta region has been hit by a wave of militant
attacks on oil and gas pipelines, reducing the country's crude
output by 700,000 barrels a day, according to state oil company
NNPC.
The militants say they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil
wealth - which accounts for around 70 percent of national income
- to be passed on to communities in the impoverished region and
for areas blighted by oil spills to be cleaned up
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Ulf Laessing;
Editing by)