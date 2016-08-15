ONITSHA Nigeria Aug 15 Protesters blocked the
gate to offices of U.S. oil company Chevron in Nigeria's
Niger Delta on Monday, widening a week-long demonstration to
demand jobs and housing, a protest organizer and a community
leader said.
Youths, most of them unemployed, have also blocked the
entrance to Chevron's Escravos oil storage tank farm since last
week, claiming the facility had destroyed their housing
settlement.
"What we shut down on Monday is Chevron's administrative and
logistics office in Warri that serves Escravos," said Collins
Edema, a protest leader. "No work is going on there as we speak,
and Chevron Escravos remains shut."
"Some of us are now in a meeting with Chevron personnel at
the palace of the Olu of Warri (traditional ruler of Warri) but
the protesters are still at Chevron's office," he said.
Community leader and Warri resident Godspower Gbenekama said
the protesters have been demonstrating at the gate of Chevron's
Warri site since early Monday.
"They are complaining that Chevron is not bringing anything
to the table to benefit their host community," he said.
Chevron was not immediately available to comment on the
office occupation or the meeting. The company confirmed last
week the tank farm protest without saying whether oil production
had been affected.
Communities in Nigeria's southern swampland often complain
about oil pollution and houses being moved to make way for
drilling.
They also say they live in poverty despite sitting on much
of Nigeria's oil wealth.
The Niger Delta region has been hit by a wave of militant
attacks on oil and gas pipelines, reducing Nigeria's crude
output by 700,000 barrels a day, according to state oil company
NNPC.
The militants, which are splintered into many groups, say
they want a greater share of Nigeria's oil wealth - which
accounts for around 70 percent of national income - to be passed
on to communities in the impoverished region and for areas
blighted by oil spills to be cleaned up.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu and Tife Owolabi; Writing
by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Susan Thomas)