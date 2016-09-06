By Libby George
| ABUJA, Sept 6
ABUJA, Sept 6 A long-awaited bill reforming
Nigeria's petroleum industry is effectively on hold until
tensions ease in the restive Niger Delta region, the country's
oil hub, an influential senator said on Tuesday.
The delay is the latest setback caused by militants in the
Delta region, whose actions have prevented more than 700,000
barrels per day (bpd) in oil production due to anger at the way
the nation's energy resources are split.
The petroleum industry bill (PIB) covering everything from
an overhaul of state oil company NNPC to taxes on upstream
projects, has been stuck in parliament for a decade, but
President Muhammadu Buhari has made passing it a key part of his
reform of a sector hit by corruption at NNPC.
"We have to hold it because of all the problems in the Niger
Delta," Senator Tayo Alasoadura, chairman of the committee on
petroleum resources, said of bill. "As soon as things improve,
then it will come to the front of the line again."
Despite a ceasefire reached late last month with one of the
most active militant groups, others have continued to attack oil
and gas infrastructure in the region. Oil minister Emmanuel Ibe
Kachikwu told journalists on Monday that talks were ongoing with
various groups.
The government has split the bill in two in an effort to
streamline its passage, and a draft seen by Reuters earlier this
year included plans to divide NNPC into two companies and sell
stakes in a portion of it.
Alasoadura said there were no plans to change the bill,
which had a first reading in the senate, but the unrest in the
Delta, which produces the bulk of Nigeria's oil output that
typically tops 2 million bpd, forced lawmakers to wait.
"There is a deliberate effort to keep things waiting so we
don't accentuate what is happening there," he said, adding he
hoped the bill could move forward again within three to five
months.
(Reporting by Libby George; Editing by Mark Potter)