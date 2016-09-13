ABUJA, Sept 13 ExxonMobil is offering an
October-loading cargo of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil, the first
offer since the company declared force majeure on the grade in
July, sources said on Tuesday.
Exxon declared force majeure on the grade, Nigeria's largest
export stream, after a leak on the pipeline that feeds the oil
to the export terminal.
It was not immediately clear if the pipeline was already
repaired, or if the company simply expected it to be back online
in time to load the oil in October.
The cargo is offered for October 8-16 loading at a premium
of $1.80 per barrel to dated Brent, sources said.
Exxon did not respond to a request for immediate comment.
(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely)