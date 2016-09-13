(Adds comment from Exxon)
ABUJA, Sept 13 ExxonMobil is offering an
October-loading cargo of Nigeria's Qua Iboe crude oil, the first
offer since the company declared force majeure on the grade in
July, sources said on Tuesday.
Exxon declared force majeure on the grade, Nigeria's largest
export stream, after a leak on the pipeline that feeds the oil
to the export terminal.
It was not immediately clear if the pipeline was already
repaired, or if the company simply expected it to be back online
in time to load the oil in October.
The cargo is offered for Oct. 8-16 loading at a premium of
$1.80 per barrel to dated Brent, sources said.
A spokesman for Exxon said the force majeure remained in
effect but did not give a timeframe on the resumption of regular
oil flows.
(Reporting by Libby George; editing by Jason Neely and Susan
Thomas)