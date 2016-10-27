By Ulf Laessing and Libby George
| LAGOS/LONDON, Nigeria
LAGOS/LONDON, Nigeria Oct 27 An angry crowd
blocks access to a Chevron facility in Nigeria's
oil-producing south to demand jobs and housing, a common refrain
from poor communities in the Niger Delta swamps.
But this incident in August was different. The young men
were not just angry with the U.S. company. They were also
claiming that rival factions in their community were being given
an unfair share of development funds from the oil industry.
The incident shows what the government must address when it
meets community leaders and militants in Abuja next week in an
attempt to end armed attacks on oil facilities in the Niger
Delta, which reduced oil output by a third earlier this year.
Officials hope the meeting - which will be attended by
President Muhammadu Buhari - will lead to an agreement for
militants to lay down their arms in exchange for funds for the
region that produces most of Nigeria's oil.
But divisions between the militant groups and the
communities where they live, as well as disputes among different
groups of residents, will make it hard to reach a deal.
Community leaders warn that if they do not receive
development funds, it will be hard to keep their jobless young
men away from the militant groups.
An amnesty in 2009 between the previous government and the
militants provided about $300 million a year in cash payments
and job training to stop the fighters blowing up pipelines.
But much of the money ended up in the pockets of the
militants' leaders, known as "generals". This made them rich and
favoured their ethnic groups and villages, while angering those
left out of the spending spree.
DEVELOPMENT PROGRAMME
The issued bubbled to the surface during the two-week
protest at Chevron in August, as the unemployed demonstrators
demanded access to a development programme funded by the U.S.
firm that has benefited other areas.
"The oil producing communities were having rivalry among
themselves," said Thank-God Seibi, special assistant to the
Delta state government. "They had a power tussle on who controls
... Chevron's community development strategy embracing all the
oil producing communities."
Chevron, like other oil companies in Nigeria such as Royal
Dutch Shell, ExxonMobil and ENI, aims
to help local communities benefit from the oil wealth. Winning
the loyalty of local people is vital, as those who feel left out
often allow militants to hide in the network of creeks around
their Delta villages.
But the oil companies are wary of money disappearing into
the pockets of generals or local leaders. Chevron puts cash into
accounts from which only a company executive and an official
appointed by local communities can withdraw funds after agreeing
on where, for example, a road will be built.
At the Chevron protest, one group of local people wanted to
nominate a point person who could have a say in where the
development funds went, forcing the Delta state government to
mediate between rival factions.
Community leaders said oil companies made payments or gave
contracts to some local groups but not others.
"When such a development becomes known to the others it
becomes a source of conflict resulting in agitations," said
youth leader Oweikeye Endoro.
Chevron said it had spent more than one billion naira ($3
million) on a housing project for the Ugborodo community, to
which the protesters belong, and awarded contracts worth more
than $1 billion to community members for a gas project alone.
The oil firm said its Ugborobo development scheme was
compromised by a "perennial internal leadership crisis, with
different factions jostling for power".
OIL SLUMP
Elizabeth Donnelly, deputy head of the Chatham House Africa
Programme, said it would be more difficult for the government to
pay off militants as it did in 2009, as the slump in oil
revenues meant the government did not have money to spare.
"Expectations of what can be achieved in negotiations at
this stage should not be high," she said.
Even if the government were flush with cash, there are 40
ethnic groups seeking development funds, and traditional leaders
are struggling to control jobless young men who could end up
joining the militants, residents say.
"The Delta and the spread of its people is so wide and huge,
the biggest disparity is going to be, who are the people the
government will continuously engage with to get a comprehensive
resolution," said Kola Karim, chief executive of Shoreline, a
local oil firm whose pipelines have been attacked.
"There are a lot of different groups springing up."
Militant attacks began in January after officials tried
arresting a "general" on corruption charges. The violence
reduced production to around 1 million barrels per day, the
lowest in 30 years.
The government persuaded the most active group, the Niger
Delta Avengers, to agree a ceasefire in August, allowing output
to rise to 1.9 million barrels per day this week.
The Avengers operate out of the heartland of the biggest
ethnic group, the Ijaw, which has benefited more than others
from the 2009 amnesty, and resumed attacks this week.
But even during the "ceasefire", another group called
Greenland Justice Mandate emerged, saying it acted on behalf of
smaller groups left out of the previous amnesty.
The group claimed several attacks and warned Shell against
reopening a pipeline blown up by the Avengers in February.
"Please go ahead (and) restart the facility and see what will
happen. Enough said," it said in a statement.
Chatham House's Donnelly said there was a risk of "ugly
violent conflict" between competing militant groups.
Oil firms are well aware that their pipelines and storage
tanks are vulnerable in the creeks, where attackers can easily
disappear despite a stronger military presence.
"The reality across the board for all major oil companies is
continued vigilance, Karim said.
($1 = 314.5000 naira)
