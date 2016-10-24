(Adds details, background)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA Oct 24 Nigeria will hold a meeting with
community leaders and representatives of militants from the
Niger Delta next week in Abuja to end the insurgents' attacks on
oil facilities in the southern region, two government sources
told Reuters on Monday.
Attacks on Nigeria's energy facilities by groups calling for
the Delta region to receive a greater share of the OPEC member's
oil wealth have cut crude production, which stood at 2.1 million
barrels per day at the start of the year, by a third.
Nigeria has been holding talks for months to end the
violence but no lasting ceasefire has been agreed do far in the
oil hub where many complain about poverty despite providing much
of Nigeria's oil exports.
"An enlarged Niger Delta stakeholders dialogue will be held
in Abuja on October 31," one of the sources said.
Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu and possibly President
Muhammadu Buhari would take part in the session, one of the
sources said. Buhari's spokesman declined to comment.
Buhari has called for dialogue but not taken part in any
previous meetings which took part in the Niger Delta.
The Niger Delta Avengers, which has claimed responsibility
for most of the attacks on energy facilities in the region since
the start of the year, had initially declared a ceasefire in
August but then claimed another attack last month.
Another group, the Greenland Justice Mandate, which has
never agreed to cease hostilities, has claimed several attacks
on crude pipeline run by state oil firm NNPC since last month.
Nigeria agreed in 2009 with major militant groups on a
ceasefire to end a previous insurgency but previously unknown
groups took up arms again after authorities tried to arrest a
former militant leader on corruption charges.
Any ceasefire would be difficult to enforce as the militant
scene is splintered into small groups made up of angry young
unemployed men which even their leaders struggle to control.
(Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing. Editing by
Jane Merriman and David Evans)