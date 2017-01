ABUJA Oct 25 Royal Dutch Shell has resumed crude exports from the Forcados terminal in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta following repairs after a militant attack, the Nigerian presidency said on Tuesday.

"The Shell Director, Mr. Andrew Brown, informed the President of the resumption of oil exportation through the Forcados terminal following its restoration," the presidency said after a meeting between Brown and President Muhammadu Buhari. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)