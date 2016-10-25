(Adds Shell has no comment)

By Felix Onuah

ABUJA Oct 25 Royal Dutch Shell has resumed crude exports from the Forcados terminal in Nigeria's restive Niger Delta following repairs after a militant attack, the Nigerian presidency said on Tuesday.

A spokeswoman for Shell declined to comment.

"The Shell Director, Mr. Andrew Brown, informed the President of the resumption of oil exportation through the Forcados terminal following its restoration," the presidency said after a meeting between Brown and President Muhammadu Buhari.

Brown is in charge of Shell's upstream business.

Forcados crude has been under force majeure from operator Shell since a militant attack on the subsea pipeline in February, part of a wave against oil facilities in the Delta.

Forcados exports were between 250,000 and 300,000 barrels per day prior to the strike claimed by a militant group, the Niger Delta Avengers.

The Nigerian oil ministry had earlier said in a tweet the OPEC member's oil output had risen to 1.9 million bpd, up from the previously reported 1.4 million bpd. It did not explain why.

"Brown commended the anti-corruption posture of the Buhari administration as well as the efforts to streamline and stabilise the economy for long term projects, saying all the efforts will go a long way to reinforce Shell investment plans in Nigeria," the presidency statement said.

Brown also called for a "continued protection by the Nigerian navy in view of repeated threats of attack by militants". (Reporting by Felix Onuah, Ulf Laessing and Libby George; Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)