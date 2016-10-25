(Adds Shell has no comment)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA Oct 25 Royal Dutch Shell has
resumed crude exports from the Forcados terminal in Nigeria's
restive Niger Delta following repairs after a militant attack,
the Nigerian presidency said on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for Shell declined to comment.
"The Shell Director, Mr. Andrew Brown, informed the
President of the resumption of oil exportation through the
Forcados terminal following its restoration," the presidency
said after a meeting between Brown and President Muhammadu
Buhari.
Brown is in charge of Shell's upstream business.
Forcados crude has been under force majeure from operator
Shell since a militant attack on the subsea pipeline in
February, part of a wave against oil facilities in the Delta.
Forcados exports were between 250,000 and 300,000 barrels
per day prior to the strike claimed by a militant group, the
Niger Delta Avengers.
The Nigerian oil ministry had earlier said in a tweet the
OPEC member's oil output had risen to 1.9 million bpd, up from
the previously reported 1.4 million bpd. It did not explain why.
"Brown commended the anti-corruption posture of the Buhari
administration as well as the efforts to streamline and
stabilise the economy for long term projects, saying all the
efforts will go a long way to reinforce Shell investment plans
in Nigeria," the presidency statement said.
Brown also called for a "continued protection by the
Nigerian navy in view of repeated threats of attack by
militants".
(Reporting by Felix Onuah, Ulf Laessing and Libby George;
Writing by Ulf Laessing; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)