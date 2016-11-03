ABUJA Nov 3 Nigeria's Senate has moved forward
a first piece of much-delayed legislation to tackle
long-standing problems in managing the nation's oil wealth,
aiming to agree details for full consideration in just four
weeks, lawmakers said.
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), stuck in parliament for a
decade, aims to tackle everything from an overhaul of state oil
company NNPC to taxes on upstream projects in a sector riddled
with corruption.
The Senate, parliament's upper house, gave initial approval
in the second reading late on Wednesday to the draft plan to
overhaul the state oil industry, a procedural move that allows
the bill to move forward, MPs said.
In a draft seen by Reuters in April, Nigeria planned to
split state oil company NNPC into two to help ease a planned
stake sale in the coming years.
"The poor performance of the NNPC is a major concern. The
commercialisation of the corporation and its splitting into two
entities is for more efficiency and to enhance performance,"
said Senator Tayo Alasoadura, who sponsored the bill.
"It (the bill) also provides for the establishment of a
single petroleum regulatory commission which will focus mainly
on regulating the industry," he said.
The draft does not include the future fiscal regime and
taxation for oil firms and the role of host communities -- one
of the most contentious aspects as militants and villages in the
impoverished Niger Delta demand a greater share of the oil
revenues it generates and more benefits from oil majors.
The next step is for parliamentary committees to provide a
report within four weeks after which the Senate will go clause
by clause through the final version, lawmakers said.
No more details were immediately available.
Senate leader Bukola Saraki and Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe
Kachikwu have repeatedly said the bill would be split to speed
up approval but not given details yet of the bill, central to
President Muhammadu Buhari's reform of the sector.
The inability to pass the bill and uncertainty around
taxation and government funds during a slump in oil revenue has
stunted investment, particularly in deep-water oil and gas
fields.
Nigeria's oil output has risen to 2.1 million barrels a day,
Kachikwu said on Tuesday, after plunging due to militant attacks
to 1.37 million barrels per day in May, the lowest level since
July 1988, according to the International Energy Agency.
Seeking to pacify the region, on Tuesday Buhari met Niger
Delta leaders who presented a list of 16 demands, such as making
oil firms move their country headquarters to the southern region
and a army withdrawal from the area.
