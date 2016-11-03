(Recasts with Senate President's comments)
ABUJA Nov 3 Nigeria's Senate will nearly
complete work by year end on two major areas of long-delayed
legislation to tackle problems in managing the nation's oil
wealth, Senate President Bukola Saraki said on Thursday.
The Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), stuck in parliament for a
decade, aims to tackle everything from an overhaul of state oil
company NNPC to taxes on upstream projects in a sector riddled
with corruption.
On Wednesday, the Senate, parliament's upper house, gave
initial approval in the second reading to a draft plan to
overhaul the state oil industry, a procedural move that allows
the bill to move forward.
"For many years now the PIB has been stalled at different
stages for one reason or the other," Saraki said in a statement.
"At this point, the Senate is ready and willing to do
everything that it takes to get Nigeria's economy out of this
recession -- and the efficient and effective management of our
oil resources is a key component of this."
The part of the bill debated on Wednesday dealt with "a
governance and institutional framework for the petroleum
industry", Saraki said as Nigeria seeks to restructure state oil
firm NNPC.
In a draft seen by Reuters in April, Nigeria planned to
split NNPC into two to help ease a planned stake sale in the
coming years.
Saraki said the Senate should next work out rules for
communities hosting oil firms -- one of the most contentious
aspects as militants and villages in the impoverished Niger
Delta demand a greater share of the oil revenues it generates
and a cleanup of oil spills.
"Work on the passage of the two key bills will be nearing
completion stage before the end of the year," Saraki said.
The next step is for parliamentary committees to provide a
report within four weeks after which the Senate will go clause
by clause through the final version, lawmakers said.
No more details were immediately available.
Saraki and Oil Minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu have
repeatedly said the bill would be split to speed up approval but
not given details yet of the bill, central to President
Muhammadu Buhari's reform of the sector.
The inability to pass the bill and uncertainty around
taxation and government funds during a slump in oil revenue has
stunted investment, particularly in deep-water oil and gas
fields.
Nigeria's oil output has risen to 2.1 million barrels a day,
Kachikwu said on Tuesday, after plunging due to militant attacks
to 1.37 million barrels per day in May, the lowest level since
July 1988, according to the International Energy Agency.
Seeking to pacify the region, on Tuesday Buhari met Niger
Delta leaders who presented a list of 16 demands, such as making
oil firms move their country headquarters to the southern region
and an army withdrawal from the area.
