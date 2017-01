LAGOS Nov 9 Royal Dutch Shell said on Wednesday it was checking a claim by a group of Nigerian protesters that they had shut down an Escravos oil facility in the Niger Delta operated by its joint-venture partner SPDC.

Shyne Edema, a youth leader in the restive region, said earlier his group was staging a protest at the facility, shutting down power and water supplies as well as crude production.

(Reporting by Libby George, Ananamesere Igboeroteonwu, Ulf Laessing and Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Adrian Croft)