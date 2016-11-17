(Adds details)
By Felix Onuah
ABUJA Nov 17 Nigeria has reached a deal to pay
$5.1 billion in unpaid bills to oil majors including Royal Dutch
Shell and Exxon Mobil, the minister of state
for oil said on Thursday.
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), the OPEC
member's state oil firm, has amassed a total of $6.8 billion in
unpaid bills up to December 2015, so-called cash calls, that it
was obliged to pay under joint ventures with Western oil firms,
with which it explores for and produces oil.
Oil minister Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu said the agreed amount,
which is $1.7 billion less than the total amount owed, would be
paid within five years, interest free.
Under the arrangement, payment will be in the form of crude
oil cargoes but only when Nigeria's production exceeds 2.2
million barrels per day, Kachikwu said, which is the nation's
current production when all fields are operating properly.
"If for any reason we did not meet (the) threshold we will
not pay the $5.1 (billion), so that is fantastic," he said of
the deal, which has been approved by the National Economic
Council, an advisory body to the government.
Kachikwu last week said Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil,
Italy's ENI, Chevron and France's Total had "accepted" what he
described at the time as an "outline settlement".
All five of the oil majors declined to comment when
approached by Reuters.
The petroleum ministry has for more than a year been trying
to reduce its financial obligations, which have accumulated over
several years. Kachikwu said there is at least $2.5 billion in
additional debt that has accrued this year that it is still
working to repay.
